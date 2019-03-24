Marsai Martin is angling to become one of Hollywood's youngest power players, but that doesn't mean she doesn't still get starstruck.

ET's Lauren Zima recently sat down with the 14-year-old phenom to talk about her upcoming comedy Little -- in which she both stars and serves as an executive producer, making her the youngest person to ever executive produce a studio film -- and she opened up about some of her favorite media platforms and content creators.

As it turns out, Martin is a huge fan of the Dolan Twins, Ethan and Grayson Dolan, a comedy duo who have found a massive fanbase on YouTube, and currently have over 9.4 million subscribers.

Well, as it turns out, the Dolan Twins have some love for Martin as well, and the pair surprised the young actress mid-interview, leaving her stunned and nearly speechless as they sat down next to her to give her a big hug.

"I don't know what's happening right now," Martin said with a laugh as the comedy twins smiled at how well their surprise went down. "I'm really nervous right now, but I'm good, I'm cool."

The twins also showed some love and gratitude for Martin's impressive work ethic and drive.

"We're really inspired by everything that you're doing," Grayson said. "Such big things things at such a young age."

The sweet, thoughtful words left Martin even more stunned, but she managed to power through the surprise to stay poised and endlessly professional.

Martin took to Instagram to share a pair of selfies she snapped with the twins, which she captioned simply, "......what just happened?"

The whole surprise was also documented on the Instagram story for Martin's film, Little, and the Dolan Twins gave a behind-the-scenes look at pulling the whole thing off.

Martin's upcoming comedy Little -- co-starring Regina Hall, Issa Rae and Justin Hartley -- hits theaters April 12.

For more on Martin's impressive feat of becoming the youngest EP in the history of Hollywood, check out the video below.

