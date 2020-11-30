Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog are getting ready for The Disney Holiday Singalong! After several Disney Family Singalongs at the start of the pandemic, the fan-favorite special, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, is back -- this time with a holiday twist.

"OK, everybody. Let's all get ready for a night of magical holiday singing with some vocal warm-ups!" Kermit exclaims in an exclusive clip from the show, before telling Miss Piggy that "it's time to warm up."

"I'll turn up the thermostat," Miss Piggy quips in response.

"We're all about to warm up for the Disney Holiday Singalong," Kermit clarifies. Miss Piggy finally understands, but still runs off to fiddle with the thermostat.

"It's cold in here," she explains. "Can I at least get a blanket?"

After the playful bickering ends, Miss Piggy is ready to get to work, but is stumped when she realizes she doesn't know how.

"I'm a diva, I don't warm up!" she insists. "I just sing! I sing! That's what I do! My voice is always perfect."

Kermit eventually convinces Miss Piggy to do a scale, but even that can't go to plan, as Miss Piggy's voice ends up breaking the camera.

"Nailed it!" Miss Piggy says after her destructive performance. "Let me know if Seacrest needs me later for a solo."

"That's the third camera this week," Kermit laments in response.

Kermit and Miss Piggy will join stars including Katy Perry, BTS, Ciara and more on the ABC special. Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Chloe x Halle, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, Julianne Hough, Adam Lambert, Leslie Odom Jr., Pink and Kerry Washington will also appear.

Celebs will be delivering their best renditions of holiday songs during the special, which will also see Disney on Broadway make its return to the New Amsterdam Theatre for the first time since March. Members from the Broadway casts of The Lion King and Aladdin, and North American Touring companies of Frozen will perform a special rendition of "Let It Go."

The one-hour musical event will once again include animated on-screen lyrics to allow viewers at home to sing along to the beloved Disney melodies and classic holiday carols.

We're making the season bright with the #DisneyHolidaySingalong! ❄️✨ Monday, Nov 30 at 8|7c on ABC. Singalong with BTS, Michael Bublé, P!nk, Ciara and more! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/YYKp0hjrmD — ABC (@ABCNetwork) November 13, 2020

See the list of performances below.

Andrea Bocelli - “Silent Night”

BTS - “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town”

Michael Bublé - “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”

Ciara - “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

Chloe x Halle - “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert - “Hey Santa” and “Jingle Bells”

Julianne Hough - “Whistle While You Work” and “Let It Snow”

Adam Lambert - “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

Leslie Odom Jr. - “What’s This?”

Katy Perry - “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Cozy Little Christmas”

Pink - “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)”

Kerry Washington - “Joy to the World”

The Disney Holiday Singalong also raises awareness about Disney’s Feed the Love campaign, driving to Feeding America, Toys for Tots, and One Simple Wish to inspire hope when it’s needed the most in our communities. Viewers can visit Disney.com/FeedTheLove to learn how they can give back to kids and families in need this holiday season and elevate resources for those who need them.

Ryan Seacrest returns to host The Disney Holiday Singalong on Monday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

