Kim Kardashian West is a big fan of the stars that participated in the Disney Family Singalong! The 39-year-old reality star took to Twitter after live tweeting Thursday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians to praise the A-listers who performed in the singalong special.

"Who is watching the Disney Singalong on ABC???? It’s soooooooo good!!!!," the mother of four tweeted.

The KKW Beauty founder had nothing but kind words for the performers, first writing, "OMG @derekhough and @juliannehough KILLED it!!!!!!!!! #disneysingalong."

Julianne Hough loved the shoutout, replying with several heart emojis, and writing: "Thanks for watching and singing along."

Thanks for watching and singing along ❤️❤️❤️ — Julianne Hough (@juliannehough) April 17, 2020

Kim also highlighted the performances by Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera, Michael Buble, and Tori Kelly.

Like the rest of viewers, Kim was excited by the surprise appearance of Beyonce singing "When You Wish Upon a Star," writing, "Beyoncé sounds so beautiful #disneysingalong."

Beyoncé sounds so beautiful #disneysingalong ✨✨✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 17, 2020

Kim and her husband, Kanye West, have a complicated history with Beyonce and her husband, JAY-Z. In 2016, Kanye ranted about his longtime friend, JAY-Z, at his concert, complaining that the rapper and his wife didn't attend his 2014 wedding to Kim.

In 2018, JAY spoke about Ye on David Letterman's show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, saying, "That's my brother. We're beyond friends. Like, literally, my little brother is Kanye. And like your little brother, things happen sometimes."

These days the couples appear to be on good terms. Back in January, Kim received Beyonce's entire Ivy Park collection, posting a video of herself in the looks.

Kim has been open about struggling with parenting her kids while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the clip below to see more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

North West Crashes Kim Kardashian's Quarantine PSA This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato & More Shine During 'Disney Family Singalong'

Zac Efron Introduces His 'High School Musical' Co-Stars as They Reunite for Disney Singalong Special

Beyoncé Makes Surprise Appearance on 'Disney Family Singalong'

Related Gallery