Kim Kardashian West is mending fences one fashion look at a time!

The 39-year-old reality star was the recipient of one of Beyoncé's giant orange Ivy Park collection boxes, which featured the singer's entire new collection of athletic wear.

The mother of four opened the box on her Instagram Story, praising Queen Bey for the massive gift.

"There is literally the most amazing things in here!" Kim declared in one clip. "Thank you, Beyoncé, so much! Thank you, Adidas."

She then strutted her stuff to Beyoncé's song "Run the World (Girls)" as she showed off a maroon bodysuit. She also slipped into a full workout gear look, posing next to the collection.

"Sorry I'm sooo late! Congrats @beyonce & @Adidas on such a hugely successful launch. I love everything and can't wait to wear it all!"

Kim's husband, Kanye West, also partners with Adidas for his Yeezy line.

The posts seemingly imply that Kim and Kanye are on good terms with Beyoncé and her husband, JAY-Z, again.

The A-listers have been at odds ever since Kanye ranted about Bey and JAY at his concert in 2016. The Yeezus rapper has complained about Beyoncé and JAY-Z not attending his 2014 wedding to Kim, publicly calling out the couple.

In 2018, JAY spoke about Ye on David Letterman's show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, saying, "That's my brother. We're beyond friends. Like, literally, my little brother is Kanye. And like your little brother, things happen sometimes."

Kanye seemingly shared the sentiment, posting a pic of Beyoncé and JAY-Z to his Instagram account later that year, writing, "Famleeee."

Kim isn't the first star to be gifted the giant orange box! Earlier this month, Reese Witherspoon found the giant gift in her driveway and opened it on Instagram, showing off the looks from Queen Bey. Watch the clip below for more:

