Reese Witherspoon got quite a surprise from Beyoncé and JAY-Z.

The Big Little Lies star took to Instagram Story on Thursday to share the great gift that the couple sent her, following the Golden Globes, which they all attended on Sunday night.

"I just got home from New York and the most beautiful flowers are here and, guys, a case of Ace of Spades champagne," she excitingly says. "I'm about to read the note. It says, 'More water, from Jay and B.'"

The Morning Show actress then proceeds to try the champagne with her mom, Betty. "It's really good," Witherspoon says, with her mom adding, "Delicious, whoa!"

Beyoncé and Jay-Z sent Reese Weatherspoon flowers and a case of Ace of Spades ♠️ champagne. With a note that says, “More Water” pic.twitter.com/rwQcQQ6gcu — 🗞📰 Yoncé Headlines📰🗞 (@YonceHeadlines) January 9, 2020

Instagram Story

Witherspoon's special delivery came after she posted a meme that read, "When you hear Reese Witherspoon is thirsty," next to a photo of Bey and JAY. In the second pic, she photoshopped herself with the couple at the Golden Globes.

Both Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston had some of JAY-Z's champagne during Sunday's ceremony. While the couple missed the red carpet, they later were spotted inside the Beverly Hilton with their own bottles of Ace of Spades at their table.

After the awards, Aniston shared that Witherspoon had asked the couple if they could have some of their champagne.

"Reese, this is one of the many reasons I love you," Aniston began her Story, captioning a pic of her, Witherspoon and producer Kristin Hahn during the ceremony. "We ran out of water at our table so naturally, she asked JAY-Z and Beyonce for a glass of their champagne."

Instagram

Instagram

For more memorable moments from the Golden Globes, watch below.

