The stars were looking glam and gorgeous at the 2020 Golden Globes!

Before stepping out to the annual awards show -- held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday -- Hollywood's finest spent hours with their glam teams getting ready for the big night. When ET spoke with them on the red carpet, they spilled their secret tips to surviving the star-studded event.

For Unbelievable star Kaitlyn Dever, it's all about the use of natural remedies, like cannabidiol (CBD).

"CBD on my feet. So that my feet don't hurt," she explained. "I swear to God it works. It really does."

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Cynthia Erivo, who was wearing just a T-shirt and sweatpants three hours before the show kicked off, said she survives the night with candy.

"I have gummy bears. I like the red and the green and the white ones," the Harriet star shared, telling ET that for safety's sake she also carries an extra pair of underwear in her purse. "Always, because you never know what's going to happen."

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon also kept comfortable ahead of the show, rocking a robe as she got her hair and makeup done. As for what she keeps in her purse?

"I've got lipstick, I've got powder, I've got my phone. That's all," she revealed. "And a mint. You can't be talking to all these fabulous people with bad breath."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson admitted to having a similar pre-glam ritual. "Three hours ago I was wearing a bathrobe... and pasties," the Marriage Story star said, adding that she keeps her "shoes, credit card, a hundred dollar bill and driver's license" in her purse. "You have to bring your ID when you come to the Globes."

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Dame Helen Mirren, who wowed in a garnet Christian Dior ballgown, revealed to ET that she likes to give herself a little more height on awards show nights with "some version of a platform shoe."

"I'm wearing a '70s platform boot, which is so comfortable," said Mirren, who stands at 5' 4". "I feel secure and solid, but it makes me taller, which is great."

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

For Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley, the secret to a successful red carpet is simple: comfort. "Breathing. You gotta be able to breathe!" she joked. "Every outfit I wear, I gotta be able to breathe."

But her favorite part of the night? Taking off the dress and relaxing after the show wraps. "Order a glass of scotch immediately," she suggested. "Double straight."

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

