In addition to the striking gowns and suits we saw on the Golden Globes red carpet, the beauty looks were equally stunning!

Lean in a little closer and you'll see the detail in the makeup stars rocked Sunday night -- from Lucy Boynton's embellished eyes to Ansel Elgort's inner-corner shimmer to Zoe Kravitz's fresh face and bold lip.

Ahead, feast your eyes and get inspiration from the most gorgeous beauty looks at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Lucy Boynton

The British actress never fails to serve daring eye makeup on the red carpet. Boynton's makeup fairy godmother, Jo Baker, experimented with a bold look again on the star via this graphic negative space eyeliner creation, featuring silver foil-like embellishments on the outer corner and upwards along the crease. It was perfectly complemented by brushed-up brows.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Zoe Kravitz

We love a fresh face and bold lip combination and the Big Little Lies actress nailed the look. Kravitz's chic pixie cut especially showed off her flawless face of lightweight base, full brows, almost-bare eyes and powdery, matte red pout -- effortless, elegant and just ridiculously pretty.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Margot Robbie

The Bombshell star's makeup artist, Pati Dubroff, added a hint of purple along Robbie's lash line that popped against a luminous sheen on the lids. She finished off with a satin finish base and nude lip that paired nicely with her textured, beachy waves.

George Pimentel/WireImage

Ansel Elgort

Look closely and you'll see a sparkly shimmer on the inner corners of The Goldfinch actor's eyes, which popped next to his dapper velvet blue suit.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Sofia Carson

The Descendants actress matched her makeup to her pale pink feathered tulle gown. Pink eyeshadow was swept all over Carson's lids, accented by extra-long lashes. Peachy pink blush and a coordinating glossy lip tied the look together.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

