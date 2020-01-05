There was plenty of PDA at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards -- and some sightings of couples we rarely get to see on the red carpet!



Lauren Graham and Peter Krause made for the most surprising duo. Though they've been dating for quite a few years since their days starring together on Parenthood, we rarely see them do red carpet appearances together.



Sunday night was a treat, however, as the pair posed for photos together as well as with Graham's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist co-star, Jane Levy -- and Krause even sweetly held his ladylove's purse!

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Then there were red carpet stalwarts like engaged couples Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.



ScarJo and Jost shared a sweet kiss as they hit the carpet...

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

...while J.Lo and A-Rod continued to look like they were having a better time than literally anybody else ever.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

These three were far from the only delightful duos at the Golden Globes. Click through the gallery below to see all of the couples who warmed our hearts on Hollywood's big night.

