Taylor Swift's beef with Amy Poehler was born at the Golden Globes -- so it was only fitting for the awards show to be the place where it ended.

The pair presented the award for Best Motion Picture -- Animated at the 77th annual show on Sunday, seven years after Swift fought back against a joke Poehler made about her at the 2013 ceremony.

Poehler and her Golden Globes co-host, Tina Fey, made digs at Swift's dating life, jokingly warning her to stay away from then-Golden Globe Ambassador Sam Fox, Michael J. Fox's son.

"There's a special place in hell for women who don't help other women," Swift responded to the jab in a Vanity Fair interview soon after.

Poeher then apologized, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "I feel bad if she was upset. I am a feminist, and she is a young and talented girl. That being said, I do agree I am going to hell. But for other reasons. Mostly boring tax stuff."

At Sunday's awards show, all seemed well between the two, who kept the commentary about the category they were presenting. While Swift's film, Cats, received a few barbs from Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais, the singer herself made it through the show unscathed. See more on Swift in the video below.

