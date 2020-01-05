Awards season has officially kicked off!

Hollywood's biggest stars flocked to The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Sunday for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Ricky Gervais, where the best in film and television were honored.

The red carpet was the runway for our favorite A-listers as they arrived in show-stopping ensembles of gorgeous gowns and elegant suits we'll be talking about for days. Nominees Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Aniston and Billy Porter were some of the stars who particularly took our breath away in their stunning looks.

Johansson was red hot in a Vera Wang gown that featured a plunging neckline, romantic bow at the back and a sweeping train. She paired the dress with a slick, pulled-back hairdo and luxurious jewelry from Bulgari.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Aniston rocked her signature look in a classic black strapless Christian Dior Haute Couture gown. She let her famous blonde hair loose in a subtly waved style.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Porter turned heads in a custom Alex Vinash ensemble of an angelic white pantsuit. The jacket boasted a long, dramatic feathered train that was held for Porter as he glided down the red carpet.

Photo by Todd Williamson/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

See more celebs who were among the best-dressed crowd at the 2020 Golden Globes in the gallery, ahead.

