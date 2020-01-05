Reese Witherspoon Stuns in White at the 2020 Golden Globes

Reese Witherspoon is shining bright at the 2020 Golden Globes!

The 43-year-old actress stepped out to the annual awards show at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, turning heads in a stunning white floor-length strapless gown by Roland Mouret with a ruched bodice.

Rocking a smokey eye and a blunt bob, Witherspoon looked every part the Hollywood star she is with matching Tiffany jewels to add some sparkle.

Witherspoon, who walked the carpet with husband Jim Toth, shared a few posts of her head-to-toe look on her Instagram before walking the red carpet, showing off her glamorous look for the evening.

"Honored to be at the #GoldenGlobes tonight celebrating both @biglittlelies and @themorningshow... a dream come true!💫," Witherspoon, who is nominated for both The Morning Show and Big Little Lies at the Globes, captioned one of her photos.

While on the carpet, Witherspoon caught up with fellow Golden Globe nominee Joker star Joaquin Phoenix and his girlfriend, Rooney Mara, and Bombshell's Charlize Theron.

The blonde beauty is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama for her role as Bradley Jackson in The Morning Show. She's competing in the category against her co-star, Jennifer Aniston, along with Big Little Lies co-star Nicole Kidman, Olivia Colman (The Crown) and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve). Witherspoon will also be taking the stage to present.

Last month, Witherspoon told ET at The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast Gala that she was planning to channel another Big Little Lies co-star, Laura Dern, for 2020. Dern is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for Marriage Story.

"Netflix just changed their bio [on Twitter] to 'I just want Laura Dern to be proud of me' and I think it's a mood," Witherspoon shared. "I think it's the new -- it's goals for 2020!"

