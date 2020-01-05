There’s no doubt that Helen Mirren is a queen on- and offscreen. The 74-year-old actress demonstrated her regal appeal on the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes, where she is nominated for Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film for her titular role in HBO’s Catherine the Great. She stunned in a strapless deep red Christian Dior gown accessorized with a stunning diamond necklace from Harry Winston.

Mirren broke down her look while speaking with ET's special guest co-host, Sharon Osbourne, saying this is the "first time I have ever had a Dior dress made for [me]."

"I feel very queenly," she added.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

When it comes to being nominated for her role as the Russian royal, Mirren said, "They say we are winning by just being here."

"What an incredible privilege and exciting thing that all those people watching us on television, thinking and wondering what it's like, and here we are," she continued. "We are here and it is an amazingly exciting thing.... It's a very special moment, and I just try to enjoy it as much as I can."

Adding to the enjoyment -- and regal star power -- of the night was the surprise appearance of fellow Golden Globe nominee Elton John, who joined Mirren to talk to Osbourne on the red carpet.

"What a great movie," Mirren told John about Rocketman, the nominated biopic starring Taron Egerton as the rock star.

"To be alive and be happy with a movie made about you, I wouldn't change a thing," he responded before revealing that as soon as the ceremony is over, he's jumping on a flight for Australia. "I leave tonight straight after the awards. I get on a plane and I arrive on Tuesday morning and I play on Tuesday night in Sydney."

Impressed, Mirren replied by saying, "You are the rocketman, you really are."

While Mirren will easily make the night's best-dressed list, she's not the only one slaying the red carpet. For more style moments at the 2020 Golden Globes, follow ET's live blog for all the reactions and details about all the A-list arrivals.

RELATED CONTENT:

Margot Robbie Brings Embroidered Chanel Glam to 2020 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Pierce Brosnan's Sons Dylan and Paris Hit the Red Carpet as Golden Globe Ambassadors

Rita Wilson Reveals Her Hair and Makeup Artist Is Late for Her Golden Globes Glam

Related Gallery