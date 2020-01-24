Kim Kardashian and Cher Wear Major Wigs as They Shoot a Video in Los Angeles -- See Their Biker Chick Outfits
Kim Kardashian West and Cher are up to something!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the entertainment legend were spotted filming a new project in downtown Los Angeles this week. Fans couldn't get enough of the two superstars as they were stylishly dressed in biker chick outfits while donning mega wigs.
In photos and videos shared on social media, Cher is seen wearing a black leather jacket with white detailing and studs, black pants and boots. Kim, meanwhile, wears body-hugging, high-waisted black pants and top with a belt around her waist. They both rock sky-high black wigs that complete their ensembles.
In one clip, the two are seen walking and getting on motorcycles.
Naomi Campbell was also part of the project and was spotted wearing a similar look. The supermodel also sports a lifted hairstyle and is seen with a black coat with what appears to be a miniskirt. In one video, she is arm in arm with Cher.
Kim has always been a fan of Cher, even paying tribute to the fashion icon in a Harper's Bazaar Arabia photo shoot and dressing up like the "Believe" singer for Halloween.
"She’s always had the sickest style, I’m obsessed with her," Kim praised Cher in her Harper's interview. "To think that she was wearing these sheer dresses in the ’70s and just what people must have thought back then."
The Oscar winner loved the honor, tweeting, "❤️This Pic! Playing with mesh diamond band Dave gave me 2 roll through fingers instead of ?? My Little Armenian ?Sister did us both Proud ??."
