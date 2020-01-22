Kim Kardashian and Kanye West aren't immune to parental chaos! The parents of four showed that even A-list stars experience the pandemonium that comes with having a lot of young children.

On Wednesday, the 39-year-old KKW Beauty founder took to social media to post a sweet pic of her entire family having breakfast, writing, "Morning Madness."

In the pic, Kim and Kanye are chatting while their 8-month-old son Psalm rests comfortably on a cushion on the large circular table. Their older son Saint, 4, is holding one of the family's dogs and standing next to his mom, while daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 2, are situated close by, with Nori holding two dogs and Chicago looking at the camera with a plateful of food in front of her.

Aunt Khloe Kardashian commented on the cute post, "This is bliss!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Kim has been candid in the past about the struggles she's faced getting all four of her children in the same photo.

At Halloween, the family had Flintstones-themed looks, but little Chicago wasn't wild about her rapper dad's dinosaur costume.

"This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino! LOL We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn’t get the concept yet! So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flintstones dreams come true!" Kim wrote at the time.

Back in August, she called one Bahamas beach photo with her kids "almost impossible!"

And in December, Kim shared with Ellen DeGeneres that she had to Photoshop her daughter, North, into the family's Christmas card.

"North was having a day. She refused to be in the shoot, and she just was crying because she wanted her specific hairstyle, whatever," Kim revealed at the time. "I said, 'Fine, you're not going to be in the card.' That's the decision. I'm just going to take the family card without you, and she was fine with that."

Later, the same photographer took a pic of North and Photoshopped her into the family photo.

For more, watch the clip below:

