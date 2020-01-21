Kylie Jenner's future is filled with babies!

The makeup mogul opens up about one day having up to four kids in a fun YouTube makeup tutorial, titled "Get Ready With Us: Kim and Kylie." In the 11-plus minute clip, Kylie and Kim Kardashian answer fan questions as the 22-year-old uses KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics products to glam up Kim. During the video, Kim is asked how she handles being a mother of four.

"Everything is, like, super planned out. I'm really, really organized. I think that's the key to being successful, honestly, is being organized," Kim explained. "It’s hard, it's a lot of work, but you can totally do it."

She then asked Kylie if she sees herself with four kids, to which she replied: "I see myself for sure having four kids. I just don't know when. I don’t have the timeline to this and I don't know if I will have four kids tomorrow, four kids in seven years." Kylie shares daughter Stormi with her ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott.

Kylie has previously opened up about definitely wanting more kids. "I can't wait to have more babies, but not ready just yet," she revealed during a fan Q&A in October, after a follower asked her if she was planning "on having more kids."

Elsewhere in the video, Kim reveals that her celeb crush growing up was Johnny Depp, while Kylie's was Taylor Lautner. They also shared their favorite things about their daughters Chicago and Stormi.

In one hilarious moment, Kim also pokes fun at Kylie's "cheap" product. As Kylie tries to use a face spray on her sister, she has a hard time getting it to come out. "It's a new one. Why the f**k is this not working. Hold on," she laughs.

Kim then laughs and says, "cheap sh*t!"

Kim Kardashian dragging Kylie Jenner’s brand is making me SCREAM pic.twitter.com/6x2xtiJM5d — aries (@AriesHomo) January 21, 2020

Fans couldn't get enough of that funny response.

I laughed so hard when kylies setting spray wouldn’t work and @KimKardashian said “cheap sh*t”. ugh I love them https://t.co/ydc6lbRv56 — nissa (@SanchezEnissa) January 21, 2020

i’m kylies yt vid she was trying to spray setting spray on her brush and it wouldn’t come out and kim goes “ cheap shit “ 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — jojo 🍒 (@sabrinajom) January 21, 2020

In other Kylie news, ET confirmed last week that the TV star has filed multiple trademarks for "Kylie Con," "Kylie Kon," and "Kylie Museum." The goods and services requested for these phrases include special events, exhibitions, makeup workshops, beauty consultation services, clothing, accessories, children's apparel and more, according to the trademark website.

The trademark filings seemingly pointed to the billionaire beauty mogul's next business move -- a fan convention event dedicated to all things Kylie!

For more on the billionaire, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Is Teaming With Daughter Stormi for New Makeup Collab

Kim Kardashian Shows off Impressive Makeup Skills in 'Vogue' Tutorial Video

Kylie Jenner Declares 'Don't Talk to Me or My Daughter Again' in Instagram Post

Kylie Jenner Declares 'Don't Talk to Me or My Daughter Again' in Cryptic Instagram Post This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery