Kim Kardashian West can add beauty guru to her resume!

The reality TV star filmed a low-key makeup tutorial for Vogue's Beauty Secrets series in her bathroom, and we're mesmerized. In the clip, the KKW Beauty founder graces us with her glowing make-up-free face before creating her signature smokey, "blingy" glam (with a touch of glitter, of course!) for the holidays.

The mom of three shares her tips and personal stories as she conceals, bakes and brightens her face, using her tried-and-true favorites and products from her own line, including an eyeshadow palette her 5-year-old daughter North, who is known to play with her mom's makeup, has clearly gotten her fingers into.

YouTube/Vogue

"North loves eyeshadow and blush, highlighter, stuff that's powdery that she can get into with a brush and ruin it," KKW explained. "She has such a heavy hand, she's so aggressive."

Kardashian gets in close to the camera as she curls her lashes like a pro. We're jealous of how insanely long they are and, to our surprise, there are no extensions involved.

"These are my lashes. Everyone thinks that I have on lash extensions and I don't. You see that? No lash extensions here, people," she said as she pulled on the enviable lengths.

The contour queen revealed she likes to contour not only the sides of the nose, but also the bottom and the top -- a little trick she learned from YouTuber NikkieTutorials.

YouTube/Vogue

Kardashian has collaborated with the biggest YouTube makeup stars in the past. Most recently, she filmed a fun video with her longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic for James Charles' channel. Charles is pals with the KarJenner clan. He teamed up with Kylie Jenner for a Halloween makeup tutorial back in October.

"It was just really, really amazing. She was just so sweet," Charles gushed about the Kylie Cosmetics founder to ET. "It was just really amazing to see someone else in this space working really hard and just making it at a young age. She's just a huge inspiration to me and I definitely had a similar experience to her in that people just love to tear you down and bash you and stuff, but she's a great role model."

Watch Kardashian's full step-by-step tutorial here:

For more holiday beauty inspiration, peek ahead:

RELATED CONTENT:

5 Easy Celebrity Makeup and Hair Ideas For the Holidays

How to Apply Flawless Foundation Like Celebrity Makeup Artist Joey Maalouf

How Charlotte Tilbury Created 'Angelic Filter' on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Models