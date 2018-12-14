No holiday look is complete without a little festive glam to match the ensemble.

In addition to holiday outfit ideas, we've gathered a handful of makeup and hair looks to try for the party circuit, inspired by our favorite celebrity muses, of course!

Although glitter and a red lip/cat-eye combo are holiday staples, we're eyeing unexpected takes to shake it up this year.

From Lupita Nyong'o's shimmery purple lips to Thandie Newton's playful bubble ponytail, read on for our tips on how to achieve gorgeous looks for this season.

Purple Lips

Black Panther actress Lupita Nyong'o is giving red lips a run for their money! Try the unexpected and wear an electric purple pout instead. Her makeup artist Nick Barose used a purple lip pencil from Lancome all over the lips as a base. Then, he swiped on the brand's purple lipstick and added shimmery shine at the center with a gloss.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

GET THE LOOK:

Lancome

Lancome Rouge in Love Lipcolor in Violette Coquette $29

Lancome

Lancome L'Absolu Lacquer Gloss in Positive Energy $26

Red Lips and Eyes

If we still haven't convinced you of switching it up from the red lip (it's a classic!), dare to pair it with matching eyes for a romantic result, like Margot Robbie. Blend a scarlet hue all over the lids and right above the crease. Dab on a metallic red on the center of the lids with your finger to add depth and sparkle.

Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Sephora

Hourglass Opaque Rouge Liquid Lipstick $28

Sephora

Tarte Tarteist Metallic Shadow in Revel $14

Bubble Ponytail

We love Thandie Newton's playful take on the sleek low ponytail. (A polished look like this especially complements statement designs like sequins or prints.) Part the hair right at the center and comb it down with a smoothing cream to achieve the slick look. Tie your hair at the base of the neck with a polyband elastic into a ponytail. Add volume and texture to the tail with a texturizing spray. Secure hair tie in 2-inch increments and pull at the hair to fan out and create the bubble effect.

GET THE LOOK:

Target

Scunci Mixed Size Polybands $5

Sephora

IGK Beach Club Texture Spray $29

Statement Headpiece

Soft waves is the go-to hairdo for most, but we suggest elevating it with one easy accessory! Channel Emma Stone with a celestial hair adornment, wrapped around the base of the head and secured with bobby pins.

GET THE LOOK:

BHLDN

Melinda Rose Atlas Wrap Tiara $135

Green Shadow

When we saw Lucy Hale rock green eyeshadow in the summer, we bookmarked this image, waiting to recreate it for the holidays. Her makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan broke down the look on her Instagram. She applied a forest green cream eyeshadow from Chanel all over the lid, crease and lower lash line as a base. Then, she swept an emerald color (using a Kat Von D palette) and finished off with a lime green Kryolan loose metallic pigment on the center of the lids and inner corners to highlight.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

GET THE LOOK:

Chanel

Chanel Longwear Cream Eyeshadow in Verderame $36

Kryolan

Kryolan Pure Pigments in Pure Envy $20

For more holiday makeup ideas, watch:

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

7 Makeup Products James Charles Always Uses to Create His Glam Looks (Exclusive)

Priyanka Chopra Proves She's a Daring Bride-to-Be With This Statement Makeup

You Won't Believe How Pared Down Chrissy Teigen's Makeup Routine Is (Exclusive)