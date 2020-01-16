Is Kylie Jenner throwing her own convention?

The 22-year-old reality TV star has filed multiple trademarks for "Kylie Con," "Kylie Kon," and "Kylie Museum," ET confirms. The goods and services requested for these phrases include special events, exhibitions, makeup workshops, beauty consultation services, clothing, accessories, children's apparel and more, according to the trademark website.

The trademark filings seemingly point to the billionaire beauty mogul's next business move -- a fan convention event dedicated to all things Kylie!

While we can only wait on official details to be revealed, we're predicting an all-pink set-up, panels and master classes with Jenner and her go-to glam team, interactive experiences with Jenner's products, a "Kylie Museum" displaying her most memorable fashion and beauty moments and perhaps special appearances by her famous family.

The young mom of 11-month-old daughter Stormi heads her beauty brands, Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, in addition to having an online shop of official merch and fashion line Kendall + Kylie with her supermodel sister.

In November 2019, it was announced Jenner sold 51 percent of her brands, Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, for $600 million to beauty conglomerate Coty.

Catch up on more Kylie news, ahead.

