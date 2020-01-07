Kylie Jenner has made a big donation to the relief efforts in Australia.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul donated $1 million to help those battling the devastating wildfires that continue to blaze through the continent, People confirms. Jenner's generous donation comes after she received backlash for sharing a photo of her Louis Vuitton mink slippers to her Instagram Story, after she posted about the death of so many animals in Australia.

Fans then criticized Jenner for her lack of empathy in regard to her wearing fur and then raising awareness for the loss of wildlife. A reported half-billion animals have died since the fires started, with at least 25 people dead and more than 11 million acres torched.

Jenner, meanwhile, isn't the only celebrity to have given $1 million to help those in need. Chris Hemsworth and Elton John also pledged the same sum, while Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman donated $500,000 in support, as did Pink.

However, Jenner's sister, Kim Kardashian West, also had some controversy when it came to raising awareness for Australia.

After a fan accused the 39-year-old reality star of not donating to the Australia wildfires relief efforts in a since-deleted tweet, Kardashian West clapped back against the claim.

"Nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything," she wrote.

Additionally, on her Instagram Story, Kardashian West shared a post from a teeth whitening company that she's promoted before, which revealed they had pledged to donate $100,000 to the relief efforts.

ET caught up with Kidman and Urban at the Golden Globes on Sunday, where they spoke out about how important it was to donate. The couple's home in Australia had been "under threat," telling ET they were taking it "day by day."

Watch below to hear what they shared.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Slams Claim She Didn't Donate to Australia Wildfires Relief Efforts

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Donate $500,000 to Help Australia Wildfires as Home Is 'Under Threat'

Pink Donates $500,000 to Devastating Australia Wildfires

Golden Globes 2020: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Say It's 'Day By Day' With Australian Wildfires This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery