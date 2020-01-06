Kim Kardashian West is defending herself.

After a fan accused the 39-year-old reality star of not donating to the Australia wildfires relief efforts in a since-deleted tweet, Kardashian West clapped back against the claim.

"Nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything," she wrote.

Additionally, on her Instagram Story, Kardashian West shared a post from a teeth whitening company that she's promoted before, which revealed they had pledged to donate $100,000 to the relief efforts.

Amid the devastating fires, many stars have both spoken up and opened their wallets, including Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, both of whom hail from Australia. The couple opened up to ET's Kevin Frazier at the 2020 Golden Globes about the fires, revealing why they decided to donate $500,000.

"We're so worried," Kidman said. "We love our country and so we're all just hoping and praying, but we're in it together."

"We're just doing our bid because there's been a lot of people stepping in to help," Urban added. "It's unbelievable what's going on down there."

Additionally, Pink donated $500,000 to the relief efforts, while other stars including Selena Gomez, Melissa Joan Hart, and Kacey Musgraves revealed that they also gave.

Meanwhile, fresh off of her Golden Globe wins for Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge announced in the awards show's press room that she plans to auction off the Ralph & Russo suit she wore to the ceremony and donate the money raised to the Australian relief efforts.

"It's a beautiful idea from the team, so I'm really excited to be a part of that," Waller-Bridge said.

