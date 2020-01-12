Girls' night! Kylie Jenner enjoyed a fun time out with her friends while attending Spanish singer Rosalia's concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles Saturday night, an eyewitness tells ET.

“Kylie was super sweet backstage, taking photos with fans,” the eyewitness said. “She looked like she was having a girls' night out, dancing and sipping drinks with friends.”

The eyewitness added that Jenner looked gorgeous and carefree. Jenner wore a black bodycon turtleneck dress matching her raven-colored hair.

The 22-year-old beauty mogul shared a photo and videos from the show on her social media accounts, including a snapshot with Rosalia, along with a wedding ring emoji.

The “Di Mi Nombre” singer left the comment “wifey” on Jenner’s Instagram page and reposted the photo, which she jokingly captioned, “I said yessss.”

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Reportedly Donated $1 Million to Australia Relief Effort After Mink Slipper Backlash

Kylie Jenner Is Teaming With Daughter Stormi for New Makeup Collab

Kylie Jenner Shares Sexy Lingerie Photo for 'One Last Thirst Trap' of 2019

Kylie Jenner Tries Out the ‘Which Kardashian’ Filter and It's the Cutest! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery