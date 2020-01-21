They'll float, too! North West got her creative juices flowing on Monday when she decided to try out her makeup skills on some of her younger siblings.

"So North decided to attempt to do make up like the It Clown," Kim Kardashian West wrote of her eldest daughter on her Instagram Story.

The mother of four then shared the results of the 6-year-old's latest artistic efforts, which feature her younger sister, Chicago, 2, and younger brother, Saint, 4, rocking some scary red clown looks.

North made her own look even more gruesome, drawing blood running down her chin. The Monday funday activity did end in a bit of disaster, though, when the red paint ended up on Kim's cream-colored couch.

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram Story

"My couch," Kim captioned a photo of the mess with a broken heart and crying face emojis as a guilty-looking Chicago stood close by.

Back in December, Kim opened up about keeping her monochromatic home tidy while also living with four young kids.

"Their rooms are really festive and wild and everyone has a theme, so I let them go crazy in their room and the playroom. So they respect it. They respect the space," Kim told Ellen DeGeneres at the time.

She then added, "And you know what, it's just stuff. Like, I actually don't really care. I got this table made and Chicago took a Sharpie and wrote on the table. I was freaking out at first and then Kanye came home and was like, 'It makes it even better, it's art. Now we're going to keep this forever!'"

For more from the family, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian’s ‘Ellen’ Interview: 5 Things We Learned From This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Kim Kardashian Debuts Gripping 'Justice Project' Trailer: First Look at the Doc

Kim Kardashian Poses in Skimpy Swimsuit After Saying She's Scaling Back on Sexy Pics

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Chicago's 2nd Birthday With Sweet Tribute

Related Gallery