Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter Chicago is no longer a baby! The mother of four shared little Chi Chi's transition into toddlerhood on Wednesday, celebrating her daughter's second birthday on social media.

"Happy Birthday my sweet baby girl Chicago!!! I can’t believe you are already 2!" she captioned several shots of the little cutie in pigtail buns and camp pants. "You bring so much joy into our lives. I love watching you grow every day! My smart, sassy and silly girl! Mommy loves you forever!"

Happy Birthday my sweet baby girl Chicago!!! I can’t believe you are already 2! You bring so much joy into our lives. I love watching you grow every day! My smart, sassy and silly girl! Mommy loves you forever! pic.twitter.com/TLaM5M42kh — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 15, 2020

Proud Grandma Kris Jenner also shared a sweet post in honor of the special occasion, writing, "Happy Birthday precious Chi Chi!!! You have brought so much joy and love into our family and I love you to the moon and back!!! You are our little angel doll and I love watching you grow.. what a blessing you are! #love#happybirthdaychi#chicago."

Happy Birthday precious Chi Chi!!! You have brought so much joy and love into our family and I love you to the moon and back!!! You are our little angel doll and I love watching you grow.. what a blessing you are! 💕💕💕#love#happybirthdaychi#chicagopic.twitter.com/YMd3jLmzTp — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) January 15, 2020

Kim recently shared a truly precious video of Chicago and her cousin, True Thompson, on a Target run. True is the daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson and the pair, along with Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi, have been inseparable ever since they were born within a few months of each other in 2018.

Chicago is the third child in the Kardashian-West family, with her baby brother Psalm joining the crew last year.

"I feel like having four is so much more zen," Kim shared with ET last year. "I feel really calm and zen. I feel like they all love each other."

