Kim Kardashian West is praising her husband's gift-giving ability!

The 39-year-old reality star took to social media on Sunday to gush over her latest present from husband Kanye West. In a selfie, Kim showed off a gold necklace with a large rectangular charm that has small writing on it.

Kim explained the significance of the gift in the accompanying tweet, writing, "If you look closely at my necklace, you can see it’s from a text Kanye sent me."

"He took an amazing vintage a Cartier gold plaque necklace and had it sketched out," she added. "He’s always the most thoughtful when it comes to gifts"

Kim also shared a screenshot of the text message that inspired the necklace, which read, "This your life. Married with four kids. Get people out of jail. Cover of Vogue. Go to church every week with your family. Dreams come true."

If you look closely at my necklace, you can see it’s from a text Kanye sent me. He took an amazing vintage a Cartier gold plaque necklace and had it sketched out. He’s always the most thoughtful when it comes to gifts ✨ pic.twitter.com/zmzUq4zXer — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 13, 2020

Kanye originally sent Kim the text back in May, shortly before the arrival of their fourth child, Psalm, and following her appearance on the cover of Vogue for the magazine May issue. The couple also share North, 6, Saint, 4, and Chicago, 1.

Morning Texts ✨ pic.twitter.com/9elTakkTee — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 6, 2019

