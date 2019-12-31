Kim Kardashian-West and her family are enjoying the winter wonderland that is Wyoming as 2019 comes to an end.

After celebrating Christmas at her sister Kourtney Kardashian's house for a big family get-together, Kim decided to hit the snow on New Year's Eve, and traveled to the snowy slopes of the Equality State for some family skiing fun.

Kim was joined by her 6-year-old daughter North and her 4-year-old son, Saint, and the trio all donned snow gear and strapped on some skis to make the most of their time on the mountain.

Kanye, meanwhile, seemingly stayed warm somewhere -- along with their 1-year-old daughter Chicago and 7-month-old son Psalm -- as they were not seen in the adorable slew of snapshots Kim shared from the family's fun outing.

Among the many photos posted by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, one pic showed a stunning look at snow-blanketed and refreshingly desolate terrain. Kim captioned the pic, "Perfect New Years in Wyoming."

Kim also shared some beaming photos of Saint and North -- covered head-to-toe in puffy jackets, snow pants and ski-masks -- as well as a photo of herself in light grey gear and some scenic shots of the snow-covered trees doting the slopes.

This beautiful winter vacay wrapped up what has been an undeniably monumental decade for Kim and the entire Kardashian family.

Since 2010, Kim and her family have skyrocketed to monumental fame, she's become a mother of four after marrying one of the biggest musical artists in the world, and she's branched out far beyond the trappings of reality TV fame that have limited so many other reality stars before her.

Check out the video below for a look back at the Kardashian-Jenner family's decade in the spotlight.

