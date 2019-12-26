Ain't no party like a Kardashian Christmas Eve party! It's no secret that the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve soiree was once again a headline-making event.

Kourtney Kardashian hosted the glam gathering of family and friends that pal Sia performed at to a crowd of decked out guests. But now that the holidays are over and the first family of reality TV has had a chance to regroup from the festive gathering, the full outfit pics are in and, boy, are they epic!

Merry Christmas from my sisters and I! pic.twitter.com/Ni9rSBicaX — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 26, 2019

Kim Kardashian's family went for bold avant garde looks with Kim in an off-the-should gown with pink print and brown snakeskin details. Kanye West and his sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 7 months, wore velvet looks and North, 6, rocked a pale pink suit and tiny pigtail buns.

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner opted for matching mother-daughter looks with their precious little girls True, 1, and Stormi, 1. Khloe went for a gold one-shoulder gown with a thigh-high leg slit while little True wore a poofy gold princess dress, which she dressed down with tan boots and white socks.

Kylie and Stormi went Christmas chic in emerald green looks. Like her sister, Kylie went for a thigh-high leg slit, posing with her leg popped out and holding hands with little Stormi in her green look. The custom matching dresses came from Ralph and Russo. And Kylie also accessorized with a giant diamond necklace dripping in oversized emeralds and matching green nails.

Host Kourtney opted for a strapless cherry red dress with her hair half up. Momager Kris Jenner rocked a navy sparkly dress with a white collared top underneath. Kendall embraced the glam with a strapless gown with black feather trim.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Scott Disick's girlfriend and Kylie's pal Sofia Richie was also in attendance, and donned a black one-shoulder gown, wearing her blonde tresses up in a ponytail.

