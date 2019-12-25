Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson continue to put their issues aside for their daughter.



Kourtney Kardashian hosted the annual Kardashian West Jenner Christmas party this year, and despite their estrangement, Khloe's ex made an appearance at the soiree.



Though they didn't pose for photos together, nor did Tristan appear in the background of any of Khloe's Christmas Eve videos, the 28-year-old NBA pro shared a photo booth pic of himself to his Instagram Story.

The black-and-white image shows Tristan looking off into the distance. The shot was originally shared by Madison Beer's ex-boyfriend, Zack Bia, which the influencer captioned "2020 mood @realtristan13." Tristan reshared the image, adding four crying face emojis and adding, "Nothing gets past my broski."



The bottom of the photo booth snap reads "Portraits of the KARDASHIAN WEST JENNER CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION."

A Twitter fan account did, however, share pics of Khloe and Tristan standing near one another during the party.

Earlier this month, Khloe opened up about co-parenting her and Tristan's 1-year-old daughter, True. Khloe, 35, and Tristan split earlier this year after he was caught in a cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner's former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

When the Good American co-founder was live-tweeting an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, one fan tweeted, "I wished Tristan never messed up! Him and Khloé were so cute together! #KUWTK." The comment prompted Khloe to reply, "Same babe. Same lol #KUWTK but we are co-parenting so well right now. It is a great space to be in. Co-parenting is such a hard space. Much respect to all co-parenters."

During the same episode, Tristan gifted the reality star with a diamond necklace and a giant pink diamond "promise" ring, which she was conflicted about taking. When one fan tweeted about Tristan not respecting Khloe's decision to split, she replied, "He’s True’s daddy-she deserves to have a loving and awesome father. Tristan is amazing to her. she deserves that. We all make mistakes in life and none of us are perfect. I’m not gonna hold on to that negativity because it will only hurt myself and the energy that I get to my child."

Tristan wasn't the only ex at the Christmas party. Kourtney's former boyfriend and father of her three children, Scott Disick -- who is still very close with the KarJenner family -- was also there. He was looking quite dapper in a suit and was accompanied by his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, who is a good friend of Kylie's.

All in the name of Christmas spirit!

