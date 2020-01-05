Kim Kardashian West is throwing it way back!

The 39-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with her two sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, as children.

In the adorable pic, the young girls are wearing matching floral looks, with Khloe sporting a dress and Kim and Kourtney opting for a floral vest, white shirt, and dark printed pants.

"Triplets," Kim captioned the shot.

The Kardashians clearly loved the adorable pic, with Khloe commenting, "Hahahahaha totally triplets," and the sisters' mom, Kris Jenner, quipping, "Honestly I should have been a stylist, just LOOK at these outfits!!!!!"

Many other Instagram users took to the comments section to marvel over how much Kim looks like her eldest child, North West, in the shot. Kim and her husband, Kanye West, share four children, North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 1, and Psalm, 7 months.

"North and Kim are like twins," one person wrote.

"North looks just like you," another added.

Kim also shared a solo throwback pic of herself as a teen wearing an all-black ensemble. In the shot, Kim smiles at the camera while sporting a midriff-baring top and rocking crimped hair.

"Baby K," she captioned the photo.

"I remember this!!!!!!!" Khloe commented on the shot. "Hey girl!!!!"

Watch the video below for more on the Kardashians.

