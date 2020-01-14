Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West took in a basketball game on Monday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The couple were seen courtside, and kept their shades on most of the time while watching the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team of Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian's ex and the father of her child.

Kim was spotted snacking on fries, and chatting with her seat mate, Courteney Cox, during the game. For the sporting event, the 39-year-old KKW Beauty mogul rocked an oversized puffy black coat, snakeskin pants, and sparkly pointy-toed heeled boots. As for Kanye, he was dressed casually in an all-black outfit.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

It appears that Kim was rooting for the home team and not her sister's ex-boyfriend. Several fans posted videos of the mother of four seemingly booing Tristan while he was attempting to make a basket at the free throw line.

On her Instagram Story, however, Kim shared a photo Tristan playing, but didn't reveal whether she was rooting for him. In the end, the Cavaliers lost to the Lakers, 99 to 128.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Story

Tristan's relationship with the Kardashian family seems to be on better footing these days. After last year's alleged cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner's former best friend, Jordyn Woods, Tristan has reached a better place co-parenting with Khloe. He also recently attended the family's annual Christmas Eve Party, and took a family photo with Khloe and their daughter, True.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Takes Chicago West & True Thompson to Target and It's the Cutest Thing You'll See All Day

Kim Kardashian Shows Off 'Thoughtful' Necklace Engraved With Kanye West's Text Message

Kim Kardashian Gives Fans a Tour of Her Epic Refrigerators, Freezers and Pantries!

Khloe Kardashian Agrees With Fan Who Wishes Tristan 'Never Messed Up': 'Same' | The Download This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery