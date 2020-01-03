Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are making it work for their 1-year-old daughter, True. The exes had a difficult 2019 following Tristan's alleged cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner's former best friend, Jordyn Woods, but put their differences aside over the holidays.

In a lengthy year-end recap video, Khloe shared a family photo of herself with True and Tristan, posing in front of a white Christmas tree ahead of her family's annual Christmas Eve bash.

In the image, the 28-year-old NBA star wears a gray suit and poses next to his 35-year-old ex with their daughter in between him. For the occasion, Khloe and True rocked matching gold ensembles.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloe has been candid about 2019 being a difficult year for her. In her caption for the montage video, she wrote, "☾ 2019, I'm happily saying goodbye. They tell you that you shouldn’t look back but I’m going to suggest that you do. Be brave, look back and reflect on your past year; Or the past decade! It’s OK to remind yourself of what you went through and what you overcame."

And it seems Khloe is ready to embrace 2020 with open arms. The reality star has posted several inspirational 2020 messages on her Instagram Story, including, "2020 rich b**ch energy only."

In the wake of her split from Tristan, the couple has struggled to co-parent True. After a difficult first birthday party for the little cutie, they seem to have reached a good place in recent months.

In early December, Khloe agreed with a fan during a Keeping Up With the Kardashians live tweet session, saying that she wished the Cleveland Cavaliers star had never cheated.

"But we are co-parenting so well right now," she added. "It is a great space to be in. Co-parenting is such a hard space. Much respect to all co-parenters."

