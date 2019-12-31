Khloe Kardashian Looks Back on 2019: 'What the Hell Was That'

Khloe Kardashian has some thoughts about 2019.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story on Monday to reflect on the year, sharing a few inspirational quotes for 2020, as well as a message that seemed to hint at her tumultuous beginning to 2019. Kardashian split from Tristan Thompson in February, following his shocking cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner's then-best friend, Jordyn Woods. The pair's breakup later played out on KUWTK.

"2019 is almost over and all I gotta say is what the hell was that," reads the quote in white lettering on the reality star's Instagram.

Another message appeared to reference the back-and-forth drama Kardashian found herself involved in throughout the year. "Today i heard a kid say 'i don't believe in that but i respect that you do' then i realized how a kid is more mature than half the people here," it read.

Looking forward to a fresh start, another post read, "Dear Self, You're ready for 2020. It's going to be your year. You're going to succeed in anything you set your mind to. Let's do this."

As Kardashian recently revealed to her followers, despite her and Thompson's dramatic split, they've reached a place where they can successfully co-parent their 1-year-old daughter, True.

When the Good American co-founder was live-tweeting an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, one fan tweeted, "I wished Tristan never messed up! Him and Khloé were so cute together! #KUWTK."

Kardashian replied, "Same babe. Same lol #KUWTK but we are co-parenting so well right now. It is a great space to be in. Co-parenting is such a hard space. Much respect to all co-parenters."

