Kim Kardashian West has shut down claims that she was booing sister Khloe Kardashian’s ex and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, at a basketball game.

After Kim attended the game with husband Kanye West at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, reports surfaced that she wasn’t backing Tristan's team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, who lost the game.

Social media users posted videos in which Kim appeared to boo Tristan as he attempted to land a basket.

On Tuesday, the reality star took to social media to point out she was there to support the athlete, as he and his team took on the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I was there to support him!” Kim tweeted. “And was cheering screaming LETS GO TRISTAN!!!!! I would never go boo anyone. I don’t go to hate, only to cheer!”

Kim also posted a photo of Tristan in-action on her Instagram Stories.

I was there to support him! And was cheering screaming LETS GO TRISTAN!!!!! I would never go boo anyone. I don’t go to hate, only to cheer! https://t.co/EgaqiepH2z — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 14, 2020

While at the game, the mother of four was snapped sitting next to actress Courteney Cox and enjoying a snack.

Both she and Kanye were casually dressed with their sunglasses on for most of the game.

While Tristan has had a rocky relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner clan thanks to his alleged cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner's former best friend, Jordyn Woods, he and Khloe appear to be on good terms for the sake of her their daughter, True.

Over the holidays, Khloe even shared a festive family snap with True and Tristan, in front of a Christmas tree ahead of her family's Christmas Eve party.

