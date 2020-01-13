Watch The Jonas Brothers Recreate Iconic Kardashian Sisters Fight

Joe Jonas must be a “Sucker” for the Kardashians!



The 30-year-old boy bander took to Instagram on Monday to share an epic video showing him and his brothers reenacting a scene from Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The fiery scene, from an old episode, featured Kim entering the room after seemingly hearing Khloe call her a “weak duck” through the door. Lunging her purse towards Khloe while declaring, “Don’t be f***ing rude,” Kim then threatened, “I’ll f***ing hurt you.”

In Joe’s video, he enters the room draped in a jacket and clutching a purse which he pretends to hurl towards Nick Jonas, who lip syncs Khloe’s response while the audio from the scene plays in the background.

The two then continue to portray the physical fight, before Kevin Jonas walks into the room, seemingly carrying a beer and unfazed by the antics.

“Don’t be Rude!” Joe captioned the video.

Nick wasn’t the only one who Joe vented fake frustration towards on Monday. He also posted an Instagram Story showing him annoyed and shaking a vending machine while awaiting his snack to be released.

Earlier in the day, the group released the cover art for their upcoming single, “What a Man Gotta Do,” out on Friday.

The trio will also help honor Aerosmith at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert on Jan. 24.

See more on the Jonas Brothers below.

