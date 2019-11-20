The Jonas Brothers are basking in the moment!

On Wednesday, after receiving their first GRAMMY nomination in a decade, the trio shared a lengthy post on social media looking back at their journey to stardom.

"On January 13, 2018 we were all in Mammoth having a boys weekend and ended up having some very honest conversations," the post states beside an image of the brothers by the ocean. "It started with an idea of doing a Vegas residency with no new music and eventually we got to a place where we were all okay with doing a documentary of some kind telling a story of the past. We weren't all the way there though. The road to get where we are today was not easy, it took a lot of healing and time to even be comfortable with doing something together.This isn't just a band, this is our family."

"There were some really tough moments that had to happen for us to get to this place but it's right where we are supposed to be. This has truly been our greatest year yet," the caption continues. "We get to be back on stage together again, as brothers, where we belong and making music that we love and are proud of. We truly couldn't be happier...as artists, as friends, and as brothers. To think a year ago we hadn't even released music...This nomination means the world."

The post concludes with statements of gratitude to their fans and their team: "Thank you to the best fans - we know how much this year and this comeback has meant to you guys too. Thank you to our guy @ryantedder. Thank you @recordingacademy for the nomination. Thank you everyone for believing in us!"

The post also contains a slideshow featuring highlights from the group's ascent to Top 40 acclaim, concluding with a stunning shot from their Happiness Begins tour.

Earlier in the day, they discovered they had earned a nod for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their comeback single, "Sucker" -- marking the first time they've been recognized by the Recording Academy since they were nominated for Best New Artist back at the 2009 GRAMMYs.

All three brothers reacted on Twitter, with Kevin posting a clip of the band and their family discovering the news. "Thank you everyone for making this year possible!! From no music a year ago to @RecordingAcad #grammy nomination today! Incredible!!!!"

Thank you everyone for making this year possible!! From no music a year ago to @RecordingAcad#grammy nomination today! Incredible!!!! pic.twitter.com/Gn7QFVVe2B — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) November 20, 2019

We’re Grammy nominated!!!!! — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) November 20, 2019

Ah! 😱 — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) November 20, 2019

See more the brothers below.

GET MORE MUSIC NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

GRAMMYs 2020: Which Celebs Predicted Their Nominations to ET (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

Jonas Brothers Score 1st GRAMMY Nomination Since 2009

Jonas Brothers to Perform at 2019 American Music Awards

Kelly Clarkson Had No Idea the Jonas Brothers Opened for Her in 2005

Related Gallery