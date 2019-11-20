Looks like the happiness continues for the Jonas Brothers!

The newly-reunited group scored a 2020 GRAMMY nomination on Wednesday -- earning a nod for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their comeback single, "Sucker" -- marking their first recognition by the Recording Academy since they were nominated for Best New Artist back at the 2009 GRAMMYs.

The brothers were quick to celebrate their big honor on social media, with Nick tweeting "We’re Grammy nominated!!!!!" shortly after nominations were announced. Joe celebrated the news with a simple "Ah!' and a shocked emoji.

Kevin shared a sweet video of the family finding out about the nomination together, writing, "Thank you everyone for making this year possible!! From no music a year ago to @RecordingAcad #grammy nomination today! Incredible!!!!"

We’re Grammy nominated!!!!! — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) November 20, 2019

Ah! 😱 — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) November 20, 2019

Thank you everyone for making this year possible!! From no music a year ago to @RecordingAcad#grammy nomination today! Incredible!!!! pic.twitter.com/Gn7QFVVe2B — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) November 20, 2019

The boys faced some stiff competition at the 2009 awards -- ultimately losing out to Adele -- and the same will be true in January, as they're up against Ariana Grande & Social House's "Boyfriend," Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus' "Old Town Road," Post Malone & Swae Lee's "Sunflower" and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, for "Señorita."

But win or lose, it's been a major year for the brothers, who released their comeback album, Happiness Begins, in June, along with an Amazon documentary, Chasing Happiness, that chronicled their tumultuous hiatus and reunion.

It was clear from the release of the album's first single in March that these are not the JoBros of old. Long removed from their Disney Channel days, the brothers tap into nostalgia and aged-up emotion on their new album, penning tunes about grown-up love and their past as teen pop idols.

A big part of the group's evolution since their last release is that all three of the Jonas Brothers are now married men. Kevin married Danielle Deleasa in December 2009, and the couple are parents to two daughters: Alena, 5, and Valentina, 3. Nick and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in both a Christian ceremony and a traditional Indian wedding in December 2018. And Joe and Sophie Turner said "I do" in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony after the Billboard Music Awards in May -- and a stunning second ceremony in France the following month.

See more on the brothers' comeback in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

2020 GRAMMY Nominations: See the Complete List

Jonas Brothers to Perform at 2019 American Music Awards

GRAMMYs 2020: Listen to the Album of the Year Nominees

Related Gallery