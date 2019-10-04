Aerosmith to Be Honored as 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year

Nearly 50 years into their rock and roll careers, Aerosmith is still living the dream!

The legendary rockers are set to be honored as the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year during GRAMMY Week in January, the Recording Academy announced this week.

The tribute to the band, four-time GRAMMY winners in their own right, will take place during the 30th Anniversary MusiCares benefit gala, two nights prior to the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards, on Jan. 24. "Aerosmith will be recognized for their considerable philanthropic efforts over five decades and undeniable impact on American music history," the Recording Academy and MusiCares said in a release. "Over the years, Aerosmith has shown support for a number of charity organizations around the world, including MusiCares and vocalist Steven Tyler’s philanthropic initiative Janie’s Fund, which supports young women who’ve suffered the trauma of abuse and neglect."

"MusiCares has been saving lives for 30 years," said Deborah Dugan, President/CEO of MusiCares and the Recording Academy. "The Person of the Year gala is the pinnacle of the essential work that MusiCares is doing year-round, and it’s truly magical in the way that it unites and galvanizes our community and inspires others to take action on their own. As we continue to expand our services to people in need, we are thrilled to pay tribute to one of the most beloved bands of all time. Aerosmith has walked the walk when it comes to raising funds to impact music people in recovery. It is sure to be an amazing evening."

The band announced their upcoming honor to the crowd at their Park MGM Las Vegas residency, Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild, on Thursday night, and shared the special moment on social media.

"We are so honored to officially announce that we are the 2020 @MusiCares #PersonoftheYear!" the official Aerosmith Instagram account captioned the video of the special moment. "For 30 years the organization has worked to help musicians and people in our industry with addiction recovery, healthcare and more, raising more than $60 million to save countless lives. We are beyond thrilled to celebrate this honor with MusiCares, the @RecordingAcademy and our music community at the 30th annual Person of the Year gala – we’re gonna rock and save lives!"



GRAMMY Week culminates with the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards, held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26. The telecast will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

RELATED CONTENT:

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Assures Fans He's 'Doing Well' After Being Hospitalized

Steven Tyler Sends Cease-and-Desist Letter to Stop Donald Trump From Playing Aerosmith at Rallies

Aerosmith Closes 2018 Video Music Awards With Post Malone and 21 Savage

Related Gallery