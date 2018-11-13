Joe Perry doesn’t want fans to worry after collapsing backstage following a performance.

The Aerosmith guitarist took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to assure fans that he is on the road to recovery since the troubling incident.

“Doing well, thanks for all the love and support!” he wrote.

On Saturday night, the 68-year-old rock ’n’ roll legend performed alongside Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Afterward, he collapsed in his dressing room, according to Deadline. Ultimately, he left the venue on a stretcher.

“Following a guest performance during Billy Joel’s show last night at Madison Square Garden, Joe Perry experienced shortness of breath and was treated backstage by paramedics who gave the guitarist oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to a hospital,” Perry’s rep told ET in a statement on Sunday. “This morning Perry remains in the hospital where he is alert and responsive.”

The health concerns arrive as Perry is gearing up for a solo tour after announcing a new single. He and the rest of Aerosmith are also mounting a Las Vegas residency in 2019.

And this isn’t the first time Perry has had a health scare. In 2016, he staggered off stage in the middle of his performance with the Hollywood Vampires, which also includes Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper. He reportedly collapsed backstage soon after.

