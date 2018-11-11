Aerosmith member Joe Perry is “alert and responsive” following his reported collapse at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, ET has learned.

The legendary guitarist had just gotten off stage before the episode, according to Deadline, who also reported that he was treated in his dressing room before leaving the venue on a stretcher.



“Following a guest performance during Billy Joel’s show last night at Madison Square Garden, Joe Perry experienced shortness of breath and was treated backstage by paramedics who gave the guitarist oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to a hospital,” Perry’s rep told ET in a statement.



“This morning Perry remains in the hospital where he is alert and responsive,” they added. “The Aerosmith guitarist will be unable to appear today at Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp in Florida and apologizes to those attending. Perry is expected to return to the road later this month.”



The 68-year-old performer recently announced a new single and a solo tour. Additionally, Aerosmith is kicking off a Las Vegas residency next year.



In 2016, Perry had a similar experience while touring with the Hollywood Vampires, his supergroup with Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp. He reportedly collapsed backstage during the group’s first song.



Video shot by an attendee shows the guitarist sitting down mid-song before staggering off stage.

