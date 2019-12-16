A lot of star power is behind this tribute!

On Jan. 24, Aerosmith members Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford will be honored at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert for "their considerable philanthropic efforts over five decades and undeniable impact on American music history," according to Monday's press release.

In addition to the legendary band taking the stage, a number of other musicians are set to perform, including GRAMMY-winning artists Gary Clark Jr., the Foo Fighters, H.E.R. John Legend and John Mayer. But that's not all! GRAMMY-nominated musicians Alice Cooper, the Jonas Brothers, Emily King and Yola are also set to rock out at the event. Other musical acts will be announced at a later date.

This is a big tribute for Aerosmith, as other icons who have received this honor in previous years include Tony Bennett, Bono, Phil Collins, Gloria Estefan, Fleetwood Mac, Aretha Franklin, Billy Joel, Elton John, Dolly Parton and many, many more.

Proceeds from the MusiCares concert will go to the charity of the same name, which was founded by the Recording Academy to ensure musicians have a place to turn to in times of financial, medical and personal need.

The prestigious tribute is part of a number of festivities that will occur ahead of the 2020 GRAMMYs in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.

