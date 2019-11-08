Get ready to sit by the fireplace and deck the halls because the Jonas Brothers have a new original Christmas song, and it's a toe tapper! The boy band released their new single, "Like It's Christmas," on Friday complete with cover art of Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas sporting Santa hats and big grins above a sprig of holly.

"You make every day feel like it's Christmas, never wanna stop," the group sings on the chorus. "Feeling like the first thing on your wish list, right up at the top. I can't deny what I'm feeling inside, nothing fake about the way you bring me to life. You make every day feel like it's Christmas. Every day that I'm with you."

The band is currently in the midst of their Happiness Begins Tour, which has already raked in $74.4 million, according to Pollstar, so far with dates running through mid-December. Since the Aug. 7 launch of their North America tour, the group has drawn 685,325 fans to 47 performances.

This comes after the brothers took a six-year hiatus from releasing music together, focusing instead on their solo careers.

