2020 iHeartRadio Awards Nominations: See the Full List

Can Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s sexy collaboration, “Señorita,” take out Lil Nas X’s hit, “Old Town Road”? Or, will the Jonas Brothers sweep in with their comeback single, “Sucker”?

The nominees for the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards were announced on Wednesday morning, with Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Diplo, Max Martin, Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez, Blake Shelton and Jimmie Allen among those up for awards.

Now in its seventh year, the awards ceremony will take place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and air on Fox at 8 p.m. on March 29.

Artists up for the coveted Song of the Year award are Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, and Lizzo.

See the full list of nominees below.

SONG OF THE YEAR

“bad guy” - Billie Eilish

“Old Town Road” - Lil Nas X

“Señorita” - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

“Sucker” - Jonas Brothers

“Truth Hurts” - Lizzo

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ed Sheeran

Khalid

Luke Combs

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

BEST DUO/GROUP OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

BEST COLLABORATION

“Dancing With A Stranger” - Sam Smith & Normani

“Eastside” - Benny Blanco, Halsey & Khalid

“I Don't Care” - Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

“Señorita” - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

“Sunflower” - Post Malone & Swae Lee

BEST NEW POP ARTIST

Ava Max

FLETCHER

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ALTERNATIVE ROCK SONG OF THE YEAR

“bad guy” - Billie Eilish

“Doin' Time” - Lana Del Rey

“Ready To Let Go” - Cage The Elephant

“The Hype” - twenty one pilots

“Trampoline” - SHAED

ALTERNATIVE ROCK ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish

Cage The Elephant

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

twenty one pilots

BEST NEW ROCK/ALTERNATIVE ROCK ARTIST

Dirty Honey

Dominic Fike

Matt Maeson

SHAED

The Glorious Sons

ROCK SONG OF THE YEAR

“Blue On Black” - Five Finger Death Punch

“Ghost” – Badflower

“Lo/Hi” - The Black Keys

“Monsters” – Shinedown

“S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun)” - The Glorious Sons

ROCK ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Disturbed

Five Finger Death Punch

Godsmack

Greta Van Fleet

Shinedown

COUNTRY SONG OF THE YEAR

“Beautiful Crazy” - Luke Combs

“GIRL” - Maren Morris

“God’s Country” - Blake Shelton

“The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” - Justin Moore

“Whiskey Glasses” - Morgan Wallen

COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

BEST NEW COUNTRY ARTIST

Jimmie Allen

Matt Stell

Morgan Wallen

Riley Green

Runaway June

DANCE SONG OF THE YEAR

“Body” - Loud Luxury featuring brando

“Close To Me” - Ellie Goulding, Diplo featuring Swae Lee

“Here With Me” - Marshmello featuring Chvrches

“Higher Love” - Kygo & Whitney Houston

“So Close” - NOTD, Felix Jaehn & Captain Cutsv featuring Georgia Ku

DANCE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Diplo

Kygo

Loud Luxury

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR

“Going Bad” - Meek Mill featuring Drake

“Money In The Grave” - Drake featuring Rick Ross

“Money” - Cardi B

“Old Town Road” - Lil Nas X

“Suge” - DaBaby

HIP-HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cardi B

Drake

Lil Baby

Meek Mill

Travis Scott

BEST NEW HIP-HOP ARTIST

City Girls

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

R&B SONG OF THE YEAR

“Before I Let Go (Homecoming Live Album)” – Beyoncé

“Girls Need Love (Remix)” - Summer Walker & Drake

“No Guidance” - Chris Brown featuring Drake

“Shot Clock” - Ella Mai

“Talk” - Khalid

R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Chris Brown

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Khalid

Summer Walker

BEST NEW R&B ARTIST

Ari Lennox

LightSkinKeisha

Nicole Bus

Summer Walker

The Bonfyre

LATIN POP/URBAN SONG OF THE YEAR

“Calma” - Pedro Capó & Alicia Keys featuring Farruko

“Con Calma” - Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry featuring Snow

“MIA” - Bad Bunny featuring Drake

“QUE PRETENDES” - J Balvin & Bad Bunny

“Taki Taki” - DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B

LATIN POP/URBAN ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

BEST NEW LATIN POP/URBAN ARTIST

Camilo

Guaynaa

Lunay

Rosalía

Sech

REGIONAL MEXICAN SONG OF THE YEAR

“¿Por Qué Cambiaste De Opinión” - Calibre 50

“A Través Del Vaso” - Banda Los Sebastianes

“Con Todo Incluido” - La Adictiva Banda San José De Mesillas

“Encantadora” - El Fantasma

“Nada Nuevo” - Christian Nodal

REGIONAL MEXICAN ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Christian Nodal

El Fantasma

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón

BEST NEW REGIONAL MEXICAN ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Banda Los Sebastianes

El Fantasma

Fuerza Regida

Kanales

Lenin Ramírez

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Andrew Watt

Benny Blanco

Finneas

Louis Bell

Max Martin

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ashley Gorley

Finneas

Frank Dukes

Louis Bell

Savan Kotecha

BEST LYRICS *SOCIALLY VOTED CATEGORY

“10,000 Hours” - Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

“7 rings” - Ariana Grande

“bad guy” - Billie Eilish

“Beautiful People” - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid

“Hot Girl Summer” - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign

“Juice” – Lizzo

“Lose You To Love Me” - Selena Gomez

“Nightmare” – Halsey

“Señorita” - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

“Someone You Loved” - Lewis Capaldi

“The Bones” - Maren Morris

“You Need to Calm Down” - Taylor Swift

BEST COVER SONG *SOCIALLY VOTED CATEGORY

Led Zeppelin - “Black Dog” - Miley Cyrus cover

Ariana Grande - “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” - Lana Del Rey cover

Phil Collins - “Can’t Stop Loving You” - Taylor Swift cover

Sam Smith & Normani - “Dancing With A Stranger” - 5SOS cover

Elvin Bishop - “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” - Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack cover

The Rembrandts - “I’ll Be There For You” - Meghan Trainor cover

Taylor Swift - “Lover” - Keith Urban cover

Lewis Capaldi - “Someone You Loved” - Camila Cabello cover

Jonas Brothers - “Sucker” – Halsey cover

Post Malone - “Sunflower” - Vampire Weekend cover

BEST FAN ARMY *SOCIALLY VOTED CATEGORY

Agnation - Agnez Mo

Arianators - Ariana Grande

Beliebers - Justin Bieber

BTSArmy - BTS

Camilizers - Camila Cabello

Harries - Harry Styles

Limelights - Why Don’t We

Louies - Louis Tomlinson

MendesArmy - Shawn Mendes

Niallers - Niall Horan

Selenators - Selena Gomez

Swifties - Taylor Swift

BEST MUSIC VIDEO *SOCIALLY VOTED CATEGORY

“7 rings” - Ariana Grande

“bad guy” - Billie Eilish

“Boy With Luv” - BTS featuring Halsey

“Con Altura” - Rosalía, J Balvin featuring El Guincho

“Con Calma” - Daddy Yankee & Snow

“Dancing With A Stranger” - Sam Smith & Normani

“I Don’t Care” - Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

“Kill This Love” – BLACKPINK

“ME!” - Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie

“Old Town Road” - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Señorita” - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

“Sucker” - Jonas Brothers

SOCIAL STAR AWARD *SOCIALLY VOTED CATEGORY

Asher Angel

Cody Orlove

Danielle Cohn

DeStorm Power

King Bach

Montana Tucker

Niki and Gabi

Piper Rockelle

Scotty Sire

Stephanie Poetri

The Moy Boys

Zoe Laverne

BEST REMIX *SOCIALLY VOTED CATEGORY

“bad guy” - Billie Eilish (with Justin Bieber)

“Con Calma” - Daddy Yankee, Katy Perry featuring Snow

“Good As Hell” - Lizzo featuring Ariana Grande

“Higher Love” – Kygo & Whitney Houston

“Lover” - Taylor Swift featuring Shawn Mendes

“Old Town Road” - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

See more on the iHeartRadio Music Awards below.

