Diplo has worked with some of the biggest artists in the world, but meeting Shania Twain is enough to wow anybody.

The EDM artist and producer stopped to talk with ET's Keltie Knight on the red carpet at this year's American Music Awards, when Twain walked by and he couldn't believe his luck.

Twain, who is evidently a big fan of Diplo's as well, excitedly walked over and joined his chat with ET, and Diplo marveled, "This is amazing!"

"I'm starstruck right now," he added. "I don't know what to say, I mean, it's Shania Twain!"

As the pair gleefully held hands and exchanged smiles, Diplo said that this moment was already the best his night was going to get.

"This is amazing. I can't believe this happened," he shared. "I thought I was gonna be early and no one was going to be here, and then I saw you and I'm like, 'I'm gonna go home now."

When it was suggested that Diplo should do a remix of Twain's 1998 megahit, "That Don't Impress Me Much," the artist said he already made one, and it's a huge hit.

"I play it every night, I have a remix of that already," he said. "I gotta send it to you."

Twain was more than enthusiastic about hearing it and seemed excited about the possibility of working with Diplo on some music in the future.

"Then we're gonna do something new, too," Diplo teased.

Twain, meanwhile, is performing a medley of her hits at the star-studded show, which also featured musical numbers from Lizzo, Selena Gomez, Camilo Cabello and many others. Check out the video below for more on the night's exciting performances.

