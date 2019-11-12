Jimmie Allen's family is expanding!

The country singer is expecting a baby girl with his fiancee, Alexis Gale, he revealed on Instagram on Monday, alongside a video of their gender reveal at Disney's Beach Club Resort in Orlando, Florida. The pair's soon-to-be bundle of joy is Allen's second child, but first daughter -- and he couldn't be more excited.

"Welp, I'm headed into the girl dad club!" Allen says in a statement to ET. "I’m happy and nervous and so excited to meet her. I hear daughters make dads better people, and I’m ready to meet my little princess and give her my love."

Allen, who has a 5-year-old son from a previous relationship, adds that he can't wait to see his kids interact. "It’s going to be great watching her and her big brother, Aadyn, grow up together. And of course, she’s going to have custom Disney Princess dresses," he shares.

"The crazy thing is, I’ve always wanted to have a reason to go into the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Disney’s Magic Kingdom and now I’ve got the best reason -- my daughter," he adds.

Allen proposed to Gale at Walt Disney World in July; their little girl will arrive in March. See more celeb baby news in the video below.

Reporting by Cassie DiLaura.

