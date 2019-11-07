Ashley Graham made a big revelation during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The 32-year-old model is pregnant with her first child with her husband, Justin Ervin, and while answering rapid-fire questions with host Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday's episode, she shared that they are expecting a baby boy. Graham screamed with excitement while sharing the happy news.

"I'm going to be a mommy to a boy!" she exclaimed, as DeGeneres and the audience cheered.

The model also appeared on A Little Late With Lilly Singh on Wednesday night, where the talk got a little more spicy. Graham was asked to explain her recent quote on a podcast that "praying makes you horny." Graham and Ervin actually met at church and have been married for nine years. She has been open about the two being abstinent before getting married in 2010.

"When Justin and I have prayer nights together ... it just feels more powerful," she shared. "And in that power, when we're praying, it's like, 'Oh. Oh, do you feel that?' And it's like, the lights go down, the worship music goes up and we're like, 'Hellooo.' And next thing you know, after we pray -- 'cause, priorities -- we rip it off."

"It's great," she continued with a smile. "It's a great bonding experience for both the spiritual aspect and the physical aspect."

Graham announced she was pregnant in August, and has been documenting her pregnancy on social media. ET spoke to her late last month at the premiere of the new Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, where she gave us an update.

"I'm feeling good … I can't stop rubbing the bump," she said. "Cantaloupe, celery, cucumber -- those have been my biggest cravings. Isn't that weird? I'm happy about it, but also I wanted to eat French fries every day, but I don't want it."

