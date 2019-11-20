Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes just got nominated for a 2020 GRAMMY Award!

The cute couple received a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Señorita," their steamy second collaboration that was released in June. The singers have some stiff competition in the category, facing off against Ariana Grande and Social House's "Boyfriend," Jonas Brothers' "Sucker," Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, and Post Malone and Swae Lee's "Sunflower."

This is Mendes' third GRAMMY nomination. His first two came at the 2019 GRAMMYs when he was nominated for Song of the Year for "In My Blood" and Best Pop Vocal Album for his self-titled LP. Cabello has previously been nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Havana (Live)" and Best Pop Vocal Album for Camila.

"Señorita" was written by Mendes, Cabello, Charli XCX, Ali Tamposi, Jack Patterson of Clean Bandit, and produced by Andrew Watt, Benny Blanco, and Cashmere Cat. Their steamy music video ignited romance rumors between the two, which would lead to them officially dating.

Last month, Mendes told a group of fans the exact date he and Cabello became boyfriend-girlfriend, which actually was during their first of many PDA sightings.

"We haven't been dating for that long," he said at the time. "We've been dating since July 4 officially."

Meanwhile, during an appearance on Lorraine last month, Cabello confessed that she's "so happy" in her relationship. Expect these two to grace us with their presence at the 2020 GRAMMYs.

The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 and broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

