Never too young to exercise those shopping muscles!

Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, and Kim Kardashian West’s daughter, Chicago West, enjoyed a day at Target, with Kim documenting the fun on Instagram.

The reality star posted videos of the cute cousins sitting in a shopping cart while cruising down the aisles of the popular department store.

In the first video, the pair lay in the cart while it spun around, prompting squeals of delight.

The two then sped down a homeware aisle, giggling and bopping their heads with enjoyment, before Chicago, who turns two on Wednesday, pleaded, “Again!”

Another video showed Chicago adorably feeding 1-year-old True as they proudly enjoyed every bite of their meal, which included mashed potatoes and chicken.

"🎯 swipe for major cuteness 🎯," Kim captioned the post.

While Kim was on her Target run, the Jonas Brothers were having fun imitating the reality star and her sisters in a hilarious video.

The clip, which was posted on Joe Jonas’ Instagram, showed him portraying a fired up Kim, while his brother, Nick Jonas, acted as Khloe Kardashian.

See more on the reenactment below.

