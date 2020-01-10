Even if it's just dinner, the Kardashian-Jenner crew always dresses to impress!

Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West were spotted out and about in Malibu, California, on Thursday, after enjoying a family dinner at Nobu with Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Scott Disick and Corey Gamble.

Khloe, Kris, Kourney, Scott and Corey all wore head-to-toe black for the occasion, with Kim rocking a cream faux fur coat over an all-white ensemble. Kylie, meanwhile, stood out in a body-hugging powder blue dress from Sorella boutique, which she paired with open-toe heels. Kourtney and Scott's 7-year-old daughter, Penelope, was also in tow, sporting an adorable beige jacket.

Throughout the night, the chic ladies took to Instagram to document their time together. Kylie was one of the first to post, showing off up-close shots of her dress, purse and extra-long hair extensions.

In another snap, Kylie could be seen dancing to Roddy Ricch's "Tip Toe"...

...and being silly with momager Kris!

See more of their snaps below:

The outing comes just a few days after Kim gave fans a tour of her kitchen via Instagram Stories to explain her virtually empty fridge.

"This is the kitchen where it all happens. And guys, I have a walk-in refrigerator where we keep all of our fresh organic produce," she said. "We are building on the property all organic trees to grow our own vegetables and do all of our own stuff. All of our meals, you guys know I eat plant-based now. So all of our stuff is in here."

More on that in the video below!

