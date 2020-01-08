Khloe Kardashian, is that you?

Khloe is known for her hilarious onscreen antics on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and in a sweet throwback home video posted on Kendall Jenner's account, she's at it again!

In the clip, a young Khloe is helping to bathe baby Kylie Jenner in the sink as Kendall helps.

"Kylie's had her lunch and I wasn't watching her very well and I gave her yogurt and it went everywhere," Khloe says, in a seemingly Southern accent. "So now she's taking a bath with Kendall in the sink because I was too lazy to bring her upstairs," she finishes in a British accent.

Khloe's older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, was quick to call her out on the bizarre voices. "What kind of accent does @khloekardashian have?" she commented.

"@kourtneykardash, I was waiting for you to chime in and hate on my beautiful accent," Khloe replied.

Other family members shared their love, including Caitlyn Jenner, who was behind the camera for the clip. "Love youuuuu!! This makes me so happy @kendalljenner @kyliejenner @khloekardashian," the 70-year-old Olympian wrote.

Kendall replied to the comment, "@caitlynjenner me too :)"

Kim Kardashian West also wrote, "OMG this makes me smile so much!"

This past November, Caitlyn opened up about her relationship with her former stepdaughter, Khloe, on I'm a Celeb Get Me Out of Here.

"I went through every kid and Khloe, for some reason, was p***ed off about something through this whole process," Caitlyn said about coming out as transgender. "Honestly, it’s been five or six years and I really haven’t talked to her since."

Caitlyn has since attended the Kardashian Christmas Eve party at Kourtney Kardashian's home.

