If you're obsessed with Instagram's latest series of filters that picks which Disney character, Harry Potter character, Friends character you are, then you're not alone. Even the Kardashian-Jenner clan has gotten in on the fun, especially now that they have a filter all their own!

On Thursday, Khloe Kardashian had some fun with the "Which Kardashian Are You?" filter on her Instagram Story. And though she didn't turn the camera on herself, her 1-year-old daughter, True Thompson, got to play, with the game landing on her older cousin, North West.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Story

But it was Kylie Jenner's result that was the sweetest.

"I'm Stormi!" the cosmetics queen squealed when the result landed on her almost 2-year-old daughter.

It's no secret that Kylie loves being a mom, but she also is working with her little cutie on a new makeup collab. Watch the clip below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Collabs With Daughter Stormi On New Cosmetics Collection This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Kylie Jenner Donates $1 Million to Australia Fire Relief After Receiving Backlash for Wearing Fur Slippers

Kylie Jenner Quotes Justin Bieber as She Debuts Yellow Hair -- and Hailey Bieber Approves!

Kylie Jenner Is Teaming With Daughter Stormi for New Makeup Collab

Related Gallery