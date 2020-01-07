Chicago West's Birthday Wish Is Just the Cutest Thing Ever

It's almost time for yet another Kardashian birthday, and this one's gonna be super adorable.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's daughter, Chicago, will be turning two on Jan. 15, and the proud mama is gearing up for a super fun day of festivities.

To figure out what Chicago wants to see at her own party, Kim filmed her surprisingly verbose baby girl as she asked her what kind of cake she'd like to have at her upcoming party.

"How old are you going to be?" Kim asks her little girl in a clip the reality star posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

"Almost two," Chicago says. When Kim asks if she'd like to have a cake for her birthday, Chicago excitedly exclaims, "Pink!"

"A pink cake?" Kim asks. "Do you want a baby shark cake? Or a Minnie Mouse cake?"

After careful contemplation, the shy Chicago says, "Minnie Mouse cake." And honestly, it's the best decision a 2-year-old could make for her special day.

For her first birthday, Kim pulled out all the stops for Baby Chi with an elaborate and extravagant Alice in Wonderland-themed b-day bash.

The celebration included costumed actors dressed like characters from the story, a keyhole-shaped entryway decked out in red roses, a multi-tiered Cheshire Cat cake and themed snacks galore.

Check out the video below for more adorable moments from baby Chicago.

Watch Kim Kardashian's 1-Year-Old Daughter Chicago Bravely Play With Snakes This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian and Family Put Your Matching PJ Pics to Shame With Their Christmas Eve Party Looks

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Gift Daughter North With Michael Jackson's Jacket for Christmas

Kim Kardashian's Daughter Chicago Plays Hairstylist for Big Sister North: See the Sweet Video

Related Gallery